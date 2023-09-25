Asian Games Day 2 Wrap: Golds in Shooting & Cricket, Rowers Finish With 5 Medals

Two gold medals highlighted India's second day at the 2023 Asian Games with the shooters, rowers and the women's cricket team adding six new medals to the country's tally on Monday in Hangzhou.

The day started once again with success at the Fuyang Yinhu Sports Centre with the Men's 10m Air Rifle team of Aishwary Tomar, Rudrankksh Patil and Divyansh Panwar bagging a gold medal. Aishwary then followed it up with a bronze in the individual event before the 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Team of Adarsh Singh, Anish Bhanwala and Vijayveer Sidhu wrapped up India's day at the range with a bronze in the team event.

The rowing contingent also continued to impress, winning two more medals on Monday to end their campaign with a total of five medals in Hangzhou.

The day's last medal for India was also a record-maker with the women's cricket team beating Sri Lanka by 19 runs to win a gold medal on the team's debut outing in the games.

India ended the day with a tally of 11 medals, including two golds, three silver and six bronze medals.