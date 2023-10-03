Asian Games: Atanu, Dhiraj Lose in Shoot-Offs in Recurve Archery Quarterfinals

India's campaign in the Recurve Men's Individual archery competition at the 19 Asian Games came to an end in the quarterfinals on Tuesday with both Atanu Das and Dhiraj Bommadevara losing to their respective opponents in close shoot-offs.

Atanu Das, the country's top male recurve archer, suffered a heartbreak defeat to Qi Xiangshuo of China in a shoot-off at the Fuyang Yinhu Sports Centre and also missed an Olympic quota place.

After a slow start when he lost the first set 23-29 as he started with a seven, Das fought back to tie his opponent at 5-5 set points. But in the shoot-off, he shot 10 but the Chinese archer shot into the inner circle (10+) to win the match and claim a berth in the semifinals.