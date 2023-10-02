Asian Games: Archery Teams in Quarters; Easy Wins in Men Individual Eliminations

Indian Archers cruised into the quarterfinals in both compound and recurve sections and also in the men's and women's team event along with compound mixed team as the archery competitions gathered pace at the 19th Asian Games, on Monday.

India's top hopes in the men's and women's compound and recurve also reached the quarterfinals stage with Bhajan Kaur losing to South Korea's An San 7-3 in a pre-quarterfinal clash.

In Recurve Women's 1/16 Elimination Round, Indonesia;'s Rezza Octavia defeated India's Ankita Bhakar 6-5 in a well-fought encounter.