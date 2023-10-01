Asian Games: Golfer Aditi Ashok Finishes With Silver After Conceding 7 Shot Lead

The 25-year-old Aditi, who had rounds of 67-65-61 on the first three days, crashed to 77. After 19 birdies and two eagles and just one bogey in the first 54 holes, she gave away four bogeys and a double bogey against just one more birdie in the final round. She dropped from overnight 22-under to 17-under.

In contrast her playing partner, Arpichaya Yubol of Thailand, compiled a superb 68 in difficult scoring conditions on a day, when just two players carded below 70. Yubol (67-65-69-68), trailing Aditi by seven shots, rose from 15-under to 19-under and beat Aditi by two shots.

Korea’s Hyunjo Yoo (68-73-66-65) at 16-under finished third for the bronze medal as she raced past a bunch of better-known names with six birdies on the back nine in her round of 7-under 65.

With Aditi crashing in the final round, the Indian team, which was leading by one shot after three rounds, also slipped off the podium and was fourth.

India’s other two players, Pranavi Urs (75) and Avani Prashanth (76), also had a rough day in the final round. Pranavi finished 13th and Avani was T-18.

Korea won the team gold with a massive margin of 25 shots as they totalled 74-under, with Thailand (51-under) second and Hong Kong (50-under) finished third. The fancied Chinese finished sixth.

Meanwhile in the men’s team, Anirban Lahiri showed recovery after being hit by the heat, as he shot 68 in the final round, but his teammates were way off. Lahiri was the top Indian at T-12, while the team was seventh.