Asian Games 2023 Live Updates: Mixed Team Shooting Gold Medal Match at 9am

Athletics: In the 100m women’s hurdles event, India’s medal favourite Jyothi Yarraji has entered the final after finishing second in her heat, with a time of 13.03.

The top 3 runners from each heat qualify for the final from the two heats and then the two next best runners are also included to the final line-up.

India’s second runner in the event, Nithya Ramraj is also through to the final, with a timing of 13.30, which is the second fastest among the runners to not finish in the top three.

The final will be held at 6:45pm on Sunday