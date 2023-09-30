Asian Games 2023 Live Updates: Mixed Team Shooting Gold Medal Match at 9am

Asian Games 2023 Live News Updates from Hangzhou
PTI
The 10m Air Pistol mixed team gold medal match between India and China is now underway.
Shooters in contention for a gold medal on Day 7 as well with Sarabjot Singh and Divya TS’s 10m Air Pistol mixed team final starting at 9am IST.
In golf, Aditi Ashok is holding a strong lead during the third round.
In the 100m hurdles event, Jyothi Yarraji & Nithya Ramraj have both qualified for Sunday’s final.
Sreeshankar and Jeswin Aldrin have also both qualified for Sunday’s long jump final.
On the medals tally, India are currently placed fourth, with 33 medals in the bag – 8 gold, 12 bronze and 13 silver.
Click here for complete Day 7 schedule.
Shooting, Scores after series 2:
Sarabjot: 10.1
India: 9.9
Total: 20.0
India are leading
Shooting, Scores after series 1:
Sarabjot: 10.4
Divya: 9.4
Total: 19.8
India are leading
Shooting: The 10m Air Pistol mixed team gold medal match between India's Sarabjot ands Divya and China's Zhang Bowen and Jiang Ranxin is now underway.
Swapna Barman's high jump campaign has come to an end as the defending champion as she finished in fourth place with a best jump of 1.70m. She now has 855 points after 2 rounds of the 7 in Hepthathlon.
Indias Swapna Barman competes during the womens heptathlon high jump at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023.
Volleyball: India have won the opening set of the women’s preliminary pool a volleyball clash against Korea 25-23.
Indian shooter Prithviraj Tondaiman competes in the Trap-75 Team Men (Phase 1) event at the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou, China, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023
Indian shooter Zoravar Singh Sandhu competes in the Trap-75 Team Men (Phase 1) event at the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou, China, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023.
Indian shooter Zoravar Singh Sandhu competes in the Trap-75 Team Men (Phase 1) event at the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou, China, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023.
Indian shooter Zoravar Singh Sandhu competes in the Trap-75 Team Men (Phase 1) event at the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou, China, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023.
Indian shooter Zoravar Singh Sandhu (L) during the Trap-75 Team Men (Phase 1) event at the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou, China, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023.
Atheltics: India's Ribason Singh and Gyaneshwor Singh finished with a timing of 1:54.829 to qualify for the semifinal in the men in men's canoe double 500m heats.
Meanehile, India have failed to advance to the final after placing fourth in the Men's Canoe Double 500m Heat 1.
Kurash: Pincky Balhara of India defeated Ye Joo Lee of South Korea 5-3 to go to the Kurash Women's 52kg quarterfinal.
The quarterfinal will take place later today.
India women are taking on Korea women in their campaign opener. Scores: 18-18
Athletics: The Indian pair of Binita Chanu Oinam and Parvathy Geetha have qualified for the semifinal event with a time of 2:06.956 in women's kayak double 500m.
Athletics: Swapna carries forward her run in the high jump of women’s heptathlon as she has cleared 1.67m comfortably in her second jump.
Atheltics: Defending champion Swapna Barman has gotten off to a brilliant start with 1.64m long jump.
Meanwhile, Nandini Agasara is struggling as she is in the ninth place with her last successful attempt being 1.61m.
Men's Long Jump: India's Murali Sreesankar jumped a 7.97 in his first attempt in the Long Jump Heat 2 to earn an automatic qualification berth as 7.90 is the automatic qualification-mark according to the rules.
Compatriot, Jeswin Aldrin, too made the cut as his third effort of 7.67 placed him second in the standings.
The final will be held tomorrow at 4:40pm.
Athletics: In the 100m women’s hurdles event, India’s medal favourite Jyothi Yarraji has entered the final after finishing second in her heat, with a time of 13.03.
The top 3 runners from each heat qualify for the final from the two heats and then the two next best runners are also included to the final line-up.
India’s second runner in the event, Nithya Ramraj is also through to the final, with a timing of 13.30, which is the second fastest among the runners to not finish in the top three.
The final will be held at 6:45pm on Sunday
Athletics: After failing to make it to the final as he finished at the 6th place in the men's Canoe single heat 1, India’s Niraj Verma will participate in the semifinal later today.
In the Men's Speed Skating 10000m final, with a timing of 15:40.978, Anandkumar Velkumar finished at the 6th place while Sidhant Rahul Kamble clocked a timing of 15:57.944 and finished at the 7th place.
Golf: Aditi Ashok is playing another stellar round of golf and has climbed to the outright lead at the turn. She’s -7 for the day with five birdies and one eagle, on the ninth.
She’s at -18 with eight more holes to go in the third round, with the final tomorrow. China’s Xiyu Lin, in the group right ahead of Aditi’s, stands second on the leaderboard with a -5 round today, and -15 overall.
Athletics: After fumbling in his first two attempts in the first heat, Jeswin Aldrin's third effort of 7.67 placed him second in his heat was enough to get him into the men's long jump final.
Athletics: Another qualification! India's Jinson Johnson has also qualified for the final event. He clocked a timing of 3:56.22 and finished at the 5th position.
Athletics: Ajay Kumar Saroj has finished in the second place in the 1500m heats with a timing of 3:51.93 to qualify for the final event.
Shooting: With a total of 577, the Indian duo of Sarabjot Singh and Divya have qualified for the gold medal match against China's Zhang Bowen and Jiang Ranxin (576).
Meanwhile, Pakistan, Japan, Korea and Iran will be in action in the bronze medal matches.
The match will take place at 9:00am IST.
Speedskating: India's Aarathy Kasturi Raj is placed sixth in the speedskating with three points, while Heeral Sadhu (7th place) was eliminated earlier in the women’s speed skating 10000m final.
Athletics: With a timing of 13.03, Jyothi Yarraji has been placed second in Heat 1 of the women's 100m hurdles and has qualified for the final event.
Athletics: Murali Sreesankar jumped a 7.97 in his first attempt in the Long Jump Heat 2 and has qualified for the final. Jeswin Aldrin, on the other hand, fumbles in his first two attempts in the men's long jump qualification heat 1 group B.
Athletics: With a timing of 13.88 India's Swapna Barman finished second trailing China's Zheng Ninali in the women's heptathlon 100-meter hurdles.
Shooting: Sarabjot Singh and Divya Thadigol are currently in action for in the 10m air pistol mixed team event.
Shooting: Kynan Darius Chenai, Prithviraj Tondaiman and Zoravar Singh Sandhu are competing in the trap-75 men's qualification.
India had another rewarding day at the 2023 Asian Games on Friday, courtesy of their shooters, Read the story to know everything as it happened on Day 6:
24-year-old shot putter Kiran Baliyan is the first member from India's athletics contingent to win a medal in the 2023 Asian Games. She won a bronze medal in women's shot put with a best attempt of 17.36m.
Asian Games 2023 Live Updates Day 7: Ni Hao! Welcome to our live blog on 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou. Stick with us and catch all the live updates.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)