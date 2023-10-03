Asian Games 2023 Live Updates: Arjun & Sunil Win Bronze In Canoe Doubles

Asian Games 2023 Live News Updates from Hangzhou
PTI
India’s first medal on Day 10 of the 2023 Asian Games has come with Arjun Singh & Sunil Singh winning the bronze in the Men's Canoe Double 1000 event.
Yashasvi Jaiswal scored a century as India posted 202 in the quarter-final against Nepal.
The men's kabaddi team beat Bangladesh 55-18 in their first pool match.
Currently, India are placed fourth on the medal tally with 61 medals in their account including 13 gold, 24 silver and 24 bronze.
Click here for India's complete Day 10 schedule.
India's HS Prannoy in action against Batdavaa Munkhbat of Mongolia during their mens singles badminton match at the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou, China, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023.
India's HS Prannoy in action against Batdavaa Munkhbat of Mongolia during their mens singles badminton match at the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou, China, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023.
Indias Abhishek Verma competes with Kazakhstans Andrey Tyutyu in the quarterfinals of Compound Mens Individual archery event at the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou, China, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023.
India's HS Prannoy in action against Batdavaa Munkhbat of Mongolia during their mens singles badminton match at the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou, China, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023.
Indias Abhishek Verma competes with Kazakhstans Andrey Tyutyu in the quarterfinals of Compound Mens Individual archery event at the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou, China, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023.
India's HS Prannoy in action against Batdavaa Munkhbat of Mongolia during their mens singles badminton match at the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou, China, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023.
Indias Abhishek Verma competes with Kazakhstans Andrey Tyutyu in the quarterfinals of Compound Mens Individual archery event at the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou, China, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023.
Indias Mijo Chacko Kurian crosses the finish line during the mens 4x400-meter relay heat at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023.
Japans Yuma Maruyama competes during the mens decathlon 110-meter hurdles at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023.
Squash: Indian duo of Dipika Pallikal Karthik and Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu have defeated their Japanese opponents 11-5, 11-5 in Pool A in mixed doubles.
Archery: Compund archer Jyothi Vennam has cruised to the women's final event after defeating fellow Indian Aditi Swami in women's semifinal.
Aditi will fight for bronze while Jyothi has assured at least a silver for India.
Athletics: Tejaswin has scored yet another personal best, this time it's in pole vault where he finished with a 4.10m effort and is placed fourth in the standings.
Canoe: The Indian pair of Arjun Singh and Sunil Singh have won a bronze in men's canoe double 1000 final to open India's medal account on Day 10.
Badminton: In his opening game of round of 32 match, HS Prannoy defeated Mongolian opponent Batdavaa Munkhbat 21-9 and has registered an easy 21-9, 21-12 win in the second round too to progress to pre quarterfinals.
Archery: India's Abhishek Verma is through to the compound men's semifinal after getting the better of Kazakh opponent Andrey Tyutyun in the shootout.
Compatriot, Ojas Deotale, too, advanced to the semifinal after he beat Kazakhstan's Akbarali Karabayev with a scoreline of 150-142.
Cricket: Riding on Yahasvi Jaiswal's century, India have posted a total of 202 runs in 20 overs for Nepal to chase. Skipper Ruturaj Gayakwad and Shivam Dube scored 25 runs each and Rinku Singh added the finishing touches with his 37 off 15 balls.
Score: India - 202/4 (20)
Cricket: In India's quarterfinals match against Nepal, Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has notched up a superb ton in just 49 balls.
Score: India 157/3 (17)
Hockey: In their final group match, the Indian women are squaring off against Hong Kong. Although they have advanced to the semifinals, the women in blue will strive to finish the group ahead of South Korea.
Sepaktakraw: India have lost their match against South Korea 2-1 (21-16, 16-21, 21-16) in Group B men’s quadrant prelims. After having having lost the first round, they made a comeback to equalize the scores but only to suffer a defeat in the decider.
Athletics: The quartet of Muhammed Anas Yahiya, Nihal Joel William, Amoj Jacob, and Mijo Chacko Kurian are through to the final with a timing of 3:03.81s in their heats
Athletics: A 36.54m personal best throw from Tejaswin to get things going in the discus throw event but a 38.04m throw in his final attempt will see him at the third place in the standing.
With 5786 points, he maintains his top spot after the discus throw.
Kabaddi: India have kickstarted their campaign with a resounding 37-point victory over Bangladesh.
Scores: India 55-18 Bangaldesh
Archery: Compound archers and compatriots Jyoyhi Surekha Vennam and Adiiti Swami will lock horns with each other in women's semifinal event today. At least one medal in India's pocket is assured.
Cricket: After 6 overs, India hve put 63 runs on the board with skipper Gayakwad batting at 14 while Yashashvi Jaiswal has scored 44 runs from the other end.
Score: 63-0 (6)
Kabaddi: The scoreboards looks too good for India. They have a massive lead of 44-11 lead over Bangladesh.
Athletics: India's Chanda has finished at the first place in the women's 800m qualification and has qualified for the final event of tomorrow. Harmilan Bains, too, has won her heat in the 800m to cruise through to the final.
Archery: Compound archer Aditi Swami is also through to the semifinals of women's individual event after registering a defeat over Philippines opponent 149-143.
Archery: India's In compound women’s individual, India's Jyothi Surekha Vennam has defeated her Kazakh opponent 147-144 to advance to the semifinals where she will face the winner of the contest between compatriot Aditi Gopichand Swami and Amaya Amparo Cojuangco.
Athletics: Tejaswin Shanker is still leading the standings after six events He has accumulated 247points after the 110m hurdles.
Athletics: Tejaswin Shankar, who was leading the standings with a 250-point lead after the first five events has finished fifth in the 110m hurdles.
A look at the playing XIs:
India: Ruturaj Gaikwad (capt), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, R Sai Kishore, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh.
Nepal: Rohit Kumar Paudel, Mahamad Asif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh Airee, Kushal Bhurtel, Abinash Bohara, Gulshan Kumar Jha, Sundeep Jora, Sompal Kami, Karan Kc, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kushal Malla
Kabaddi: India have taken a comfortable 24-9 lead over Bangladesh at the end of the first half of the match.
Cricket: Sipper Ruturaj Gayakwad won the toss and have opted to bat first against Nepal in the quaterfinals match.
Kabaddi: The Men’s Kabaddi Group A match between India and Bangladesh is currently underway. India are dominating the game with a lead of 19-6 over the neighbors.
Asian Games 2023 Live Updates Day 10: Ni Hao! Welcome to our live blog on the 10th Day of the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou. Stay tuned for live updates!
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)