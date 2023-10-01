Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Asian games  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Asian Games 2023 Live Updates: Golfer Aditi Ashok, Women Shooters Bag Silver

Asian Games 2023 Live Updates: Golfer Aditi Ashok, Women Shooters Bag Silver

Asian Games 2023 Live News Updates Day 8: Day 8 will see golfers, skaters, jumpers, boxers, hockey team in action.
The Quint
Asian Games
Updated:

Asian Games 2023 Live News Updates from Hangzhou

|

PTI

Asian Games 2023 Live News Updates from Hangzhou

  • Golfer Aditi Ashok bagged a silver in women's individual event.

  • Jyothi Yarraji's 200-m race campaign came to an end as she failed to qualify for the final.

  • As Day 8 progresses, boxers, shooters and athletics contingent will be in action.

  • Day 7 of the 2023 Asian Games saw India winning five medals including 2 gold, 2 silver, and 1 bronze in squash, tennis, shooting and athletics.

  • India currently have 39 medals to their name – 10 gold, 15 silver and 14 bronze.

  • Click here for complete Day 8 schedule.

Asian Games 2023 Live Updates Day 8: Another Silver

Shooting: Having hit a total 337, the women's trio of Manisha Keer, Rajeshwari Kumari and Preeti Rajak have finished at the second place to win a silver in the team event.

Asian Games 2023 Live Updates Day 8: Silver For Aditi

Golf: It’s a silver for Aditi Ashok. The overnight leader in the women’s individual golf event had a very, very rough day out in the greens today, shooting a 5 over to finish at -17.

She’d come into the final day with a comfortable seven shot lead but an error strewn round saw her shoot four bogeys, one double bogey and a single birdie. Arpichaya Yubol of Thailand capitalised of the Indian’s errors to grab the gold medal, by two shots, finishing the day at -4 (-19).

Asian Games 2023 Live Updates Day 8: Aditi Drops to Second

Not the best news coming from the golf range in Hangzhou with Aditi Ashok dropping out of the lead. She’s had a rough round today and the it’s only gotten tougher for her after the double bogey on the 16th.

Aditi is now 5 over for the day and Thailand’s Arpichaya Yubol has caught up, with a round of -4 and taken the lead. She (-19) in fact has a two shot lead over Aditi (-17) now.

Asian Games 2023 Live Updates Day 8: Men’s Recurve Qualification Round

Shooting, scores after 72 arrows:

Atanu Das - 678

Dhiraj Bommadevara - 675

Tushar Prabhakar Shelke - 669

Mrinal Chauhan - 667

Asian Games 2023 Live Updates Day 8: Women’s Recurve Qualification Round

Shooting, scores after 72 arrows:

Jyothi Surekha Vennam - 704

Aditi Gopichand Swami - 696

Parneet Kaur - 687

Avneet Kaur - 685

Asian Games 2023 Live Updates Day 8: India In The Lead

Shooting: The trio of Zarovar Singh, Kynan Chenai and Prithviraj Thondaiman are leading the Men’s Trap Team event table with a total score of 289.

Asian Games 2023 Live Updates Day 8: Aditi Still In The Lead

Golf: Going into the final five holes of the women’s individual golf event, India’s Aditi Ashok continues to hold the lead, but only by two shots.

She’s had a rough round today, shooting three bogeys and one birdie to be 2 over for the day. But the six shot lead she held over the rest of the field after the third round on Saturday has proven to be a good enough cushion so far as she goes into the home stretch of this final.

There’s a 2 shot gap between Aditi (-20) and second placed Thai Arpichaya Yubol, and third placed Xiyu Lin (-18) from China.

Asian Games 2023 Live Updates Day 8: Women's Heptathlon Javelin Throw

Athletics: After 1st three attempts in women's javelin throw, India's Nandini Agasara stands at the ninth position with 665 points to her name while Swapna Barman is in the fifth spot with a total of 766 points.

Indias Nandini Agasara competes during the womens heptathlon at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023.

Asian Games 2023 Live Updates Day 8: Soniya Advances To Semis

Canoe & Kayak: India's Soniya Devi finished fourth in the heats of the women's 200-meter canoe competition and qualified for the semifinals with a time of 2:17.351.

Asian Games 2023 Live Updates Day 8: Amlan Into the Semis

Athletics: Amlan Borgohain finishes at the third position as he clocks a timing of 21.08 seconds in the men's 200m heats and has advanced to the semifinal that will be held at 5:35pm IST today.

To know more about Amlan's journey to the top, watch this documentary from our series Homegrown Heroes:

Asian Games 2023 Live Updates Day 8: Women's Heptathlon Javelin Throw

Athletics: Swapna Barman gets off the mark with a 43.78m throw while Nandini fumbles in her first attempt.

Asian Games 2023 Live Updates Day 8: Jyothi's Campaign Ends

Athletics: Jyothi's struggles at the 2023 Asian Games continue, after a poor run in the long-jump category, her 200-m race campaign has also come to an end.

Even though she finished at the third place with a timing of 23.78 in the first round of the women's 200m race, she won't be though to the finals as it's 2 fastest athletes from each heat and the next two fastest in all heats combined who get through to the finals.

Hence, China's Yuting Li and Vietnam's Veronica advance to the finals.

Asian Games 2023 Live Updates Day 8: Aditi Remains in Golf Lead

Golf: Aditi Ashok’s 6 -shot overnight lead coming into the final round of women’s individual golf has been cut down to three after 10 holes with the Indian shooting two bogeys and one birdie so far this morning. She has just started the back nine and is in the lead at -21. However, Arpichaya Ubol is catching up and has shot a round of -3 for the day while China’s Xiyu Lin in third at -16 (-2 today).

Asian Games 2023 Live Updates Day 8: Megha Pradeep Into The Semis

Athletics: Megha Pradeep achieved a time of 56.705 to complete the women's canoe single 200m heat 1 and has advance to the event's Semifinal.

Asian Games 2023 Live Updates Day 8: Attempt No. 3

Athletics, Women’s Heptathlon Long Jump: In her third attempt, Nandini finished with 5.94m. With 831 points to her names, the Indian is sitting at the third place in the standings. While Swapna jumps 5.71 meters in her final attempt, moving her up to seventh position in the rankings.

Asian Games 2023 Live Updates Day 8: Compound Women's Qualification

Shooting: After 24 (of 72) arrows, Jyothi Vennam has shot to the top of the leaderboard with a score of 236. 17-year-old Aditi Swami sits in seventh place with a score of 232. Avneet Kaur is in 25th place with 225 points, while Parneet Kaur is in 15th with 227.

Asian Games 2023 Live Updates Day 8: Jyothi Finishes At Third

Athletics: Jyothi Yarraji finishes at the third place with a timing of 23.78 in the first round of the women's 200m race.

Asian Games 2023 Live Updates Day 8: Jyothi Yarraji In Action

Atletics: Jyothi Yarraji is all set to take part in the first round of the women's 200m race heats 1. She's through to the final now.

Asian Games 2023 Live Updates Day 8: Trap-50 Shots

Shooting: In both the individual and team events for the Trap-50 shots, Prithviraj Tondaiman, Kynan Chenai, and Zoravar Singh Sandhu are competing.

The members of the women's team competing in the same event are Manisha Keer, Preeti Rajak, and Rajeshwari Kumari.

Asian Games 2023 Live Updates Day 8: Second Tries

Athletics, Women’s Heptathlon Long Jump: In her second attempt, Nandini finished with 5.77m and is placed second currently with 822 points overall. Swapna, on the other hand could only manage 3.36m as she had fallen before taking off. She is sitting at the sixth position with an overall score of 738.

Asian Games 2023 Live Updates Day 8: Recurve Men's Individual

Archery: Dhiraj Bommadevara is second with 115 points on the grid, followed by Tushar Shelke and Atanu Das at positions 12 and 13 with 112 points each. Mrinal Chauhan, who score of 108, is ranked 36th.

Asian Games 2023 Live Updates Day 8: India At 3

Golf: India have now slipped to the third place in the women's team event.

Asian Games 2023 Live Updates Day 8: Women’s Heptathlon Long Jump

Swapna Barman starts with 5.63m jump and is placed fifth in the table. Meanwhile, Nandini registers her season best of 5.91m jump in her first attempt.

Asian Games 2023 Live Updates Day 8: Archery Action Kickstarts

Archery, Compound Women's Qualification: Jyoti Surekha Vennam, Aditi Gopichand Swamy, Parneet Kaur and Avneet Kaur are all set to start their 2023 Asian Games campaign

Recurve Men's Qualification: This category will feature Tushar Prabhakar Shelke, Mrinal Chauhan, Dhiraj Bommadevara, and Atanu Das in action.

Asian Games 2023 Live Updates Day 8: Swapna, Nandini In Action

Athletics: Swapna Barman and Nandini Agasara are all set to begin India's day in athletics with the women's heptathlon Long Jump.

Asian Games 2023 Live Updates Day 8: Golfers Start Early

Golf: Men's individual Round 4 is currently underway where India's Anirban Lahiri, SSP Chawrasia, Hitesh Khalin and Shubhankar Sharma are in action.

Women's: Aditi Ashok, Pranavi Urs and Avani Prashanth are participating in the 4th round of women's individual and team.

Asian Games 2023 Live Updates Day 8: Indians In Action

Equestrian: Vikas Kumar, Yusuke Nakajima, Apurva Kishor Dhabade, and Ashish Vivek Limaye are competing individually and in teams of the Eventing Cross Country Team and Individual Events in Equestrian.

Asian Games 2023 Live Updates Day 8: What Does The Table Look Like?

Asian Games 2023 Live Updates Day 8: Catch Day 7 Highlights

Here's everything what happened on the Day 7:

The day started exactly how it had always been starting for the last few days – with a shooting medal. The mixed 10m Air Pistol pair of Divya TS and Sarabjot Singh secured a silver medal, becoming the 19th medallists from the shooting contingent. Read the full story:

Also Read2023 Asian Games, Day 7 Wrap: Squash Team, Bopanna-Bhosale Keep India on 4th

Asian Games 2023 Live Updates Day 8: Ni Hao! Welcome to our live blog on day 8 of the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou. Stick around to catch all the latest updates!

Published: 01 Oct 2023,05:57 AM IST

