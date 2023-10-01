Asian Games 2023 Live Updates: Golfer Aditi Ashok, Women Shooters Bag Silver

Asian Games 2023 Live News Updates from Hangzhou
Golfer Aditi Ashok bagged a silver in women's individual event.
Jyothi Yarraji's 200-m race campaign came to an end as she failed to qualify for the final.
As Day 8 progresses, boxers, shooters and athletics contingent will be in action.
Day 7 of the 2023 Asian Games saw India winning five medals including 2 gold, 2 silver, and 1 bronze in squash, tennis, shooting and athletics.
India currently have 39 medals to their name – 10 gold, 15 silver and 14 bronze.
Shooting: Having hit a total 337, the women's trio of Manisha Keer, Rajeshwari Kumari and Preeti Rajak have finished at the second place to win a silver in the team event.
Golf: It’s a silver for Aditi Ashok. The overnight leader in the women’s individual golf event had a very, very rough day out in the greens today, shooting a 5 over to finish at -17.
She’d come into the final day with a comfortable seven shot lead but an error strewn round saw her shoot four bogeys, one double bogey and a single birdie. Arpichaya Yubol of Thailand capitalised of the Indian’s errors to grab the gold medal, by two shots, finishing the day at -4 (-19).
Not the best news coming from the golf range in Hangzhou with Aditi Ashok dropping out of the lead. She’s had a rough round today and the it’s only gotten tougher for her after the double bogey on the 16th.
Aditi is now 5 over for the day and Thailand’s Arpichaya Yubol has caught up, with a round of -4 and taken the lead. She (-19) in fact has a two shot lead over Aditi (-17) now.
Shooting, scores after 72 arrows:
Atanu Das - 678
Dhiraj Bommadevara - 675
Tushar Prabhakar Shelke - 669
Mrinal Chauhan - 667
Shooting, scores after 72 arrows:
Jyothi Surekha Vennam - 704
Aditi Gopichand Swami - 696
Parneet Kaur - 687
Avneet Kaur - 685
Shooting: The trio of Zarovar Singh, Kynan Chenai and Prithviraj Thondaiman are leading the Men’s Trap Team event table with a total score of 289.
Golf: Going into the final five holes of the women’s individual golf event, India’s Aditi Ashok continues to hold the lead, but only by two shots.
She’s had a rough round today, shooting three bogeys and one birdie to be 2 over for the day. But the six shot lead she held over the rest of the field after the third round on Saturday has proven to be a good enough cushion so far as she goes into the home stretch of this final.
There’s a 2 shot gap between Aditi (-20) and second placed Thai Arpichaya Yubol, and third placed Xiyu Lin (-18) from China.
Athletics: After 1st three attempts in women's javelin throw, India's Nandini Agasara stands at the ninth position with 665 points to her name while Swapna Barman is in the fifth spot with a total of 766 points.
Indias Nandini Agasara competes during the womens heptathlon at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023.
Canoe & Kayak: India's Soniya Devi finished fourth in the heats of the women's 200-meter canoe competition and qualified for the semifinals with a time of 2:17.351.
Athletics: Amlan Borgohain finishes at the third position as he clocks a timing of 21.08 seconds in the men's 200m heats and has advanced to the semifinal that will be held at 5:35pm IST today.
Athletics: Swapna Barman gets off the mark with a 43.78m throw while Nandini fumbles in her first attempt.
Athletics: Jyothi's struggles at the 2023 Asian Games continue, after a poor run in the long-jump category, her 200-m race campaign has also come to an end.
Even though she finished at the third place with a timing of 23.78 in the first round of the women's 200m race, she won't be though to the finals as it's 2 fastest athletes from each heat and the next two fastest in all heats combined who get through to the finals.
Hence, China's Yuting Li and Vietnam's Veronica advance to the finals.
Golf: Aditi Ashok’s 6 -shot overnight lead coming into the final round of women’s individual golf has been cut down to three after 10 holes with the Indian shooting two bogeys and one birdie so far this morning. She has just started the back nine and is in the lead at -21. However, Arpichaya Ubol is catching up and has shot a round of -3 for the day while China’s Xiyu Lin in third at -16 (-2 today).
Athletics: Megha Pradeep achieved a time of 56.705 to complete the women's canoe single 200m heat 1 and has advance to the event's Semifinal.
Athletics, Women’s Heptathlon Long Jump: In her third attempt, Nandini finished with 5.94m. With 831 points to her names, the Indian is sitting at the third place in the standings. While Swapna jumps 5.71 meters in her final attempt, moving her up to seventh position in the rankings.
Shooting: After 24 (of 72) arrows, Jyothi Vennam has shot to the top of the leaderboard with a score of 236. 17-year-old Aditi Swami sits in seventh place with a score of 232. Avneet Kaur is in 25th place with 225 points, while Parneet Kaur is in 15th with 227.
Athletics: Jyothi Yarraji finishes at the third place with a timing of 23.78 in the first round of the women's 200m race.
Atletics: Jyothi Yarraji is all set to take part in the first round of the women's 200m race heats 1. She's through to the final now.
Shooting: In both the individual and team events for the Trap-50 shots, Prithviraj Tondaiman, Kynan Chenai, and Zoravar Singh Sandhu are competing.
The members of the women's team competing in the same event are Manisha Keer, Preeti Rajak, and Rajeshwari Kumari.
Athletics, Women’s Heptathlon Long Jump: In her second attempt, Nandini finished with 5.77m and is placed second currently with 822 points overall. Swapna, on the other hand could only manage 3.36m as she had fallen before taking off. She is sitting at the sixth position with an overall score of 738.
Archery: Dhiraj Bommadevara is second with 115 points on the grid, followed by Tushar Shelke and Atanu Das at positions 12 and 13 with 112 points each. Mrinal Chauhan, who score of 108, is ranked 36th.
Golf: India have now slipped to the third place in the women's team event.
Swapna Barman starts with 5.63m jump and is placed fifth in the table. Meanwhile, Nandini registers her season best of 5.91m jump in her first attempt.
Archery, Compound Women's Qualification: Jyoti Surekha Vennam, Aditi Gopichand Swamy, Parneet Kaur and Avneet Kaur are all set to start their 2023 Asian Games campaign
Recurve Men's Qualification: This category will feature Tushar Prabhakar Shelke, Mrinal Chauhan, Dhiraj Bommadevara, and Atanu Das in action.
Athletics: Swapna Barman and Nandini Agasara are all set to begin India's day in athletics with the women's heptathlon Long Jump.
Golf: Men's individual Round 4 is currently underway where India's Anirban Lahiri, SSP Chawrasia, Hitesh Khalin and Shubhankar Sharma are in action.
Women's: Aditi Ashok, Pranavi Urs and Avani Prashanth are participating in the 4th round of women's individual and team.
Equestrian: Vikas Kumar, Yusuke Nakajima, Apurva Kishor Dhabade, and Ashish Vivek Limaye are competing individually and in teams of the Eventing Cross Country Team and Individual Events in Equestrian.
Here's everything what happened on the Day 7:
The day started exactly how it had always been starting for the last few days – with a shooting medal. The mixed 10m Air Pistol pair of Divya TS and Sarabjot Singh secured a silver medal, becoming the 19th medallists from the shooting contingent. Read the full story:
Asian Games 2023 Live Updates Day 8: Ni Hao! Welcome to our live blog on day 8 of the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou. Stick around to catch all the latest updates!
