2023 Asian Games: Karthik & Gulveer Claim Silver and Bronze in Men’s 10,000m

Their timing is the Indian all-time second and third-best-timing and is next in line following the National Record by their coach Surender Singh -- 28:02.89 set in 2008.

It was a great performance by both Karthik and Gulveer as they came up with their best efforts. It is the second day in running that India has picked a medal from the track and field competitions that they had not expected. Kiran Baliyan claimed a silver medal in the women's shot put competition on Friday.

Karthik made a fast start and completed the first 1000m in 2:51.76 and was ahead on the timing at the 2000m mark, having completed it in 5:45.70. Japan's Ren Tazawa led till the 6000m having a timing of 17:06.48. Fellow Japanese Kazurya Shojiri took over after that before he was reeled in in the final few laps as Balew took over the charge with 1000m to go for the finish. Karthik and Gulveer settled behind him and finished in second and third position respectively.