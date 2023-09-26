2023 Asian Games Day 3 Wrap: Equestrian Quartet, Sailing Pair Shine Bright

Esports

Street Fighter V player Mayank Prajapati lost both of his first two matches, while Ayan Biswas managed to make it to the third round of the losers’ bracket, before bowing out.

Fencing

CA Bhavani Devi won her first six matches to qualify for the quarter-final of women’s individual sabre, where she was defeated by China’s Yaqi Shao.

Hockey

The Indian men’s team continued from where they left off in the victory against Uzbekistan, as they brushed Singapore aside with a convincing display, recording a 16-1 scoreline.

Judo

Tulika Maan won the Round of 16 contest in the women’s +78kg category, but lost in the quarter-final. Followed by a win in repechage, she lost her bronze medal bout.

In men’s -100kg, Avtar Singh started off with a victory, but lost his next couple of matches, in quarter-final and repechage.

Indubala Devi Maibam was defeated in her Round of 16 tie of women’s -78kg.