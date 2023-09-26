Asian Games: Fencer Bhavani Devi’s Campaign Ends After Quarterfinal Loss

Bhavani dev lost the women's individual sabre quarterfinal
(Photo: PTI)
Indian fencer CA Bhavani Devi’s unbeaten run at the 2023 Asian Games came to an end in the quarterfinals of the women's individual sabre event on Tuesday.
The Indian fencer lost 7-15 to reigning Asian silver medalist and World number 11 Shao Yaqi.
The Tokyo Olympian had entered the quarterfinal on the back of a six-match winning streak.
Bhavani commenced her campaign by securing a 5-2 victory against Juliet Jie Min Heng from Singapore. Following that, she triumphed with a 5-1 score against Alhsna Alhammad from Saudi Arabia. The Asian Championships bronze medalist from India then achieved a 5-3 win against Karina Dospayof of Kazakhstan.
In her last two pool matches, she comfortably defeated Zaynab Dayibekova from Uzbekistan and Roksana Khatun from Bangladesh, both with a score of 5-1.
The 30-year-old Indian went past Phokaew Tonkhaw 15-9 in the round of 16 before losing to the local player in the quarterfinal.
