Archery World Cup: Indian Women’s Recurve Team Wins Bronze

The Indian women's recurve team of Ridhi, Komalika Bari and Ankita Bhakat outscored the Chinese Taipei team to win a bronze medal at the ongoing Archery World Cup 2022 stage 2, here on Thursday.

The young Indian trio of Ridhi, Komalika and Ankita dominated their opponent from Chinese Taipei 6-2 (56-52, 54-51, 54-55, 55-54) in the lopsided playoff after going down against home favorites South Korea in the semifinals with a similar 6-2 score-line.

While India women were inconsistent against South Korea, they corrected their ways against Chinese Taipei by scoring three perfect 10s and eight 9s in the first two sets to take a 4-0 lead. The Indian team lost the third set but mounted a comeback and won the match in the fourth set with one 10 and five 9s.