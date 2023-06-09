Intercontinental Cup 2023 Live: When & Where to Watch India vs Mongolia Match

India to host Intercontinental Cup in Bhubaneswar from June 9
The Indian senior national men’s football team is all set to face the football team of Mongolia on the opening day of the Intercontinental Cup today, 8 June 2023. This will be an attempt to restart their quest to get the crown in the Intercontinental Cup. The International Cup will be held at the Kalinga Stadium on Friday.
This is an invitational tournament hosted by India and its first edition was played in 2018 in Mumbai. It is an opportunity for the national side to test its capabilities ahead of the continental and world competitions. India won the inaugural edition but lost the crown in the next edition to DPR Korea in 2019.
The tournament resumes after a three-year break due to the pandemic and it will be an important event for the senior Indian team before their Asian Cup challenge in January.
It is a four-team tournament with Lebanon, Vanuatu, and Mongolia as other participating teams. The tournament will be played in a round-robin format and the two best-placed teams will play the final on 18 June.
The Indian team won a tri-nation competition in Manipur in March and has reassembled here for a three-week camp for another round of competitive matches. The national team will be playing two back-to-back tournaments with the SAFF Championship immediately following the Intercontinental Cup.
Indian head coach Igor Stimac has informed about the squad of 26 players who were selected after a series of tests to assess their fitness.
When will the Intercontinental Cup between India and Mongolia start?
The Intercontinental Cup between India and Mongolia will start at 7:30 PM IST at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.
Where can we watch the Intercontinental Cup tie between India and Mongolia online?
The Intercontinental Cup tie between India and Mongolia will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.
Where can we watch the Intercontinental Cup tie between India and Mongolia on TV?
The live telecast of the Intercontinental Cup football match between India and Mongolia will be available on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD TV.
