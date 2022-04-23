Amit Mishra Replies to Irfan Pathan's 'My Country' Post, Creates Twitter Frenzy

Irfan Pathan and Amit Mishra's tweets have the country divided.
Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan on Friday, 22 April, took to social media and wrote, "My country, my beautiful country, has the potential to be the greatest country on earth. BUT………"
Pathan did not provide the context of his tweet, however, it generated several mixed reactions from people, with some even asking him to complete the statement. On the other hand, others implored him not to throw away the goodwill he earned in cricket by making such political statements.
Hours later, another former India cricketer, Amit Mishra, took to his Twitter handle and added to what Pathan had tweeted.
Both these tweets come at a time when communal clashes have been reported from several parts of the country.
Violence was reported from North West Delhi's Jahangirpuri on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti on Saturday, 16 April. This was followed by a demolition drive in the area by the city's civic body.
Similar demolition drives have also been seen in states like Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh, where bulldozers were used following communal clashes, mainly targeting the houses and establishments of a particular community.
The Delhi incident came just days after violence, stone pelting, and arson were reported from several states in India on the occasion of Ram Navami on Sunday, 10 April.
Reports of unrest and violence emerged from Khargone and Barwani in Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Goa, Mumbai, and even Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi, where several students were injured.
Meanwhile, Amit Mishra's tweet started a full-scale debate among fans. Some fans, including Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kapil Mishra, supported his tweet, while others criticised him for speaking out.
One Twitter user appreciated Amit Mishra, saying it was "good to see a Hindu also voice his opinion".
"Awesome Amit Mishra. So so good to see a Hindu also voice his opinion. All these years we couldn't see this when likes of Irfan openly voices theirs. Fantastic."
While another user wrote, "True. Modi, Shah and the RSS. Courageous of you to sly them."
One of the users even posted his old photo with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, with the caption 'Behind the Scenes'.
One user replied to Mishra, asking him if he was "talking about the unconstitutional demolition of people's home?"
Another user said that Mishra was wearing "a Khaki pant" (a reference to the RSS) under India's blue jersey.
