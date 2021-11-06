A Dominating Performance, Something We Were Striving To Do Again: Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli-led Team India successfully defeated Scotland by eight wickets in the Super 12 Group 2 match of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup which has helped them keep their semi-final hopes alive.

Friday's outstanding performance that saw Team India win by 8 wickets now also means they have drastically improved his net run rate after chasing down Scotland's 85 with 81 balls to spare.

Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja finished with identical 3/15 figures while KL Rahul smashed an 18-ball half century in the chase. The skipper was happy with the performance as he said, 'A dominating performance, something that we were striving to do again' during the post-match presentation.