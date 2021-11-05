2021 T20 World Cup, India vs Scotland LIVE: Kohli Wins Toss; India Bowl First

Catch all the live updates from India's game against Scotland at the 2021 T20 World Cup in Dubai.
Virat Kohli won the toss against Scotland at the 2021 T20 World Cup

Image:BCCI

India Eye Wickets

Kohli's bowlers will be raring to go and eyeing quick wickets to keep the total down to as low as possible. Scotland start with George Munsey and Kyle Coetzer.

Jasprit Bumrah to take the first over.

Teams

Scotland (Playing XI): George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer(c), Matthew Cross(w), Richie Berrington, Calum MacLeod, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Alasdair Evans, Bradley Wheal

India (Playing XI): KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah

India Play 3 Spinners 

Kohli announced that India have left out Shardul Thakur and brought in Varun Chakaravarthy, to make it a three-spinner attack with the two pacers in Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami.

Scotland are unchanged.

Toss: Kohli Wins One Finally

Birthday boy and Indian captain Virat Kohli has won the toss and opted to bowl first against Scotland.

BCCI Wishes Kohli

The Indian captain turns 33 today. One hopes he can celebrate it with a big performance.

Preview

India take on Scotland with their backs well and truly against the wall and have to win by a big margin yet again to keep their hopes of making the semi-finals alive at the 2021 T20 World Cup.

India captained by Virat Kohli have had a dismal start to the World Cup, losing the first two games against Pakistan and New Zealand but responded in the third game with a resounding 66-run win in Abu Dhabi.

India though are back in Dubai, their venue for the first two games.

Squads:

India Squad: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishan Kishan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Rahul Chahar

Scotland Squad: George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer(c), Matthew Cross(w), Richie Berrington, Calum MacLeod, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Alasdair Evans, Bradley Wheal, Hamza Tahir, Dylan Budge, Craig Wallace, Josh Davey

Published: 05 Nov 2021,06:28 PM IST
