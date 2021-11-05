2021 T20 World Cup, India vs Scotland LIVE: Kohli Wins Toss; India Bowl First

India take on Scotland with their backs well and truly against the wall and have to win by a big margin yet again to keep their hopes of making the semi-finals alive at the 2021 T20 World Cup.

India captained by Virat Kohli have had a dismal start to the World Cup, losing the first two games against Pakistan and New Zealand but responded in the third game with a resounding 66-run win in Abu Dhabi.

India though are back in Dubai, their venue for the first two games.

Squads:

India Squad: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishan Kishan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Rahul Chahar

Scotland Squad: George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer(c), Matthew Cross(w), Richie Berrington, Calum MacLeod, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Alasdair Evans, Bradley Wheal, Hamza Tahir, Dylan Budge, Craig Wallace, Josh Davey