Here's What Needs to Happen For India to Qualify for Semi-Final of T20 World Cup

Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja finished with identical hauls of 3/15 while KL Rahul scored an 18-ball half century as India defeated Scotland by 8 wickets on Friday night in Dubai to stay in contention for a spot in the semi-finals of the 2021 T20 World Cup.

The victory was India's second in four matches and now moves them up to the third spot in the Group 2 standings, and that's where things get interesting.

Pakistan have already qualified for the semi-finals and with only two teams progressing from each group, it is now down to Afghanistan, New Zealand and India to fight it out for the second spot.

Each of the three teams have played four matches each and as of Friday night, New Zealand are placed second behind Pakistan, after winning three matches so far - against India, Namibia and Scotland. India is third and Afghanistan fourth.