2024 Paris Olympics: Anush Agarwalla Set To Represent India in Equestrian

As per the criteria set by the Federation, a rider-horse combination is required to achieve a minimum of 67% twice between 1 January, 2023 and 24 June, 2024 to be eligible for the Paris Games qualification.

According to EFI selection criteria, if more than one athlete is eligible then the athlete with the highest average in Grand Prix out of the best four events in the past one year shall be chosen to participate. Scores at only FEI level competitions 3 and above are counted. These scores have to be achieved at shows from 2023 to 2024 list of MER events.

Shruti (with horse Magnanimous) had earned her second MER of the year with her second-place finish at the Brno Grand Prix in Czech Republic, where she scored 68.174 in the Dressage event, there by becoming eligible for Olympic qualification.

Shruti had earned her first MER early this month when she became the first Indian rider to win a three-star Grand Prix event Dressage World Cup, held in Lipica, Sloevania with 67.761. Her other two GP performances had scores of 66.543% and 66.174% which were below MER level.