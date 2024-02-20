Equestrian Anush Agarwalla Gets India’s Maiden Paris Olympics Quota in Dressage

The young rider hoped that he would be able to retain the quota. "I will continue doing what I have always been doing: staying focused, being disciplined, working hard, setting goals and achieving them. I am confident that I will be selected to represent India at this prestigious stage," Agarwalla said.

EFI Secretary General Col Jaiveer Singh congratulated the rider.

"We got confirmation from FEI today about the allocation of individual quota in the dressage event. It is a matter of pride that Anush's consistent show in the FEI events has got India quota," said Col Jaiveer.

"Indian riders have been making their presence felt in the FEI events and it is not at all surprising that India will yet again have representation in the Olympics in the equestrian events," he further added.