2024 Candidates Tournament, Day 2: Vidit Ends Nakamura’s 47-Game Unbeaten Streak

It was not a day of joy for the Rameshbabu family, as Praggnanandhaa’s sister, Vaishali suffered a defeat in the women’s section. Facing the reigning women’s champion of China, Tan Zhongyi, Vaishali had initially offered a staunch fight, but it was not enough for a draw.

Koneru Humpy, meanwhile, did get a draw against the 2022-23 Women’s Grand Prix winner, Kateryna Lagno. The battle between the competition’s two most experienced players produced many interesting turns, but not a clear winner.

Elsewhere, in the open section, the defending champion of the Candidates Tournament, Ian Nepomniachtchi had a fairly comfortable win against Alireza Firouzja. On the contrary, Fabiano Caruana was made to work hard for a win against the lowest-seeded player in the competition, Nijat Abasov, but the American did get his first win.

In the women’s section, Aleksandra Goryachkina got her first win, beating Anna Muzychuk. Defending champion Lei Tingjie’s poor run continued as he could only get a draw against Nurgyul Salimova.

Candidates Tournament, Day 2 Results:

Hikaru Nakamura lost against Vidit Gujrathi

R Praggnanandhaa lost against D Gukesh

Ian Nepomniachtchi won against Alireza Firouzja

Fabiano Caruana won against Nijat Abasov

Kateryna Lagno drew against Koneru Humpy

Tan Zhongyi won against R Vaishali

Nurgyul Salimova drew against Lei Tingjie

Aleksandra Goryachkina won against Anna Muzychuk

(Players mentioned on the right played with black pieces)