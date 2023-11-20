Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Shami's Fifers to Maxwell's Stand, Amrit Mathur on Iconic World Cup 2023 Moments

Shami's Fifers to Maxwell's Stand, Amrit Mathur on Iconic World Cup 2023 Moments

Amrit Mathur reflects on iconic World Cup 2023 moments, from Shami's fifers to Kohli's record-breaking feats.
Prateek Lidhoo
Sports
Published:

Amrit Mathur lists his most iconic World Cup moments.

|

Photo: The Quint

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Amrit Mathur lists his most iconic World Cup moments.</p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

From Shami's fifers to Virat Kohli breaking Sachin Tendulkar's record, this podcast will make you revisit the last 45 days of the Men's ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. Amrit Mathur, who is an author and has served as the manager of the Indian men's cricket team, shares his insights into the tournament's defining moments, from thrilling matches to record-breaking performances.

Watch till the end as he shares his thoughts on how India's performance at this world cup affects its morale and the future of the game.

Also ReadWorld Cup Final: What Did Travis Head Get Right That the Indian Batsmen Didn't?
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Also ReadICC World Cup 2023 Final: Revisiting Virat Kohli’s Top 5 ODI Knocks vs Australia

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT