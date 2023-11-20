Shami's Fifers to Maxwell's Stand, Amrit Mathur on Iconic World Cup 2023 Moments

From Shami's fifers to Virat Kohli breaking Sachin Tendulkar's record, this podcast will make you revisit the last 45 days of the Men's ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. Amrit Mathur, who is an author and has served as the manager of the Indian men's cricket team, shares his insights into the tournament's defining moments, from thrilling matches to record-breaking performances.

Watch till the end as he shares his thoughts on how India's performance at this world cup affects its morale and the future of the game.