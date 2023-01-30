‘Main Election Issue’: Karnataka Farmers To Protest Before Assembly Session

With elections due in two months, farmers' organisations in Karnataka are set to revive an agitation against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state.

Who is protesting? The Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha (KRRS) and Hasiru Sene have decided to relaunch a protest and have called a meeting of their state committee on Tuesday, 31 January, to chart out the agitation plan.

Why are farmers protesting? The Karnataka government, through a bill in the legislature, had amended the Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) Act in 2020 to allow farmers to sell their produce anywhere – at or outside APMCs. This was in line with the Centre's three farm laws, which had led to a massive agitation near Delhi's borders.

What have farmers said? KRRS state president, Kodihallu Chandrashekhar, said, “The amendments effected to agriculture-related laws in Karnataka are not just draconian, but also a deterrent to the growth of the farm sector…We are determined to have them repealed. We will organize a uunified fight of farmers so that this will become one of the main election issues,” The Times of India reported.