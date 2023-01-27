Who Is Judo Rathnam, Rajinikanth’s Favorite Stunt Master, Who Passed Away at 92?

Which are Judo Rathnam’s popular films? Before debuting as a stuntman in the 1966 release Vallavan Oruvan, Judo Rathnam made his acting debut in the 1959 film Thamarai Kulam.

He has appeared in films such as Sridevi's Gaayathri, Rajinikanth's Pokkiri Raja, and Visu's Naanayamillatha Naanayam. He was last seen in Sundar C’s Thalainagaram in 2006.

What is his claim to fame? Rathnam shot to fame for creating iconic stunt moves for south Indian stalwarts like Shivaji Ganesan, Rajinikanth, and Kamal Haasan.

Superstar Rajnikanth even calls him his favourite stunt choreographer, as they both have worked in 46 films together. Some of the duo’s blockbusters in the 1980s include Paayum Puli, Padikkadhavan, Kai Kudukkum Kai, Manithan, and Raja Chinna Roja.

Many famous stunt directors in Tamil cinema, including Vikram Dharma, Super Subbarayan, Thalapathy Dinesh, Jaguar Thangam, Rambo Rajkumar, FEFSI Vijayan, Ponnambalam, Judo KK Ramu, Indian Baskar, Rajasekhar, Ambur R S Babu, and M Shahul Hameed, have worked as his assistants in the early days of their careers.