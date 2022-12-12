Why Has Rajinikanth’s 'Baba' Re-Released 20 Years Later For His 72nd Birthday?

Rajinikanth's Baba re-releases 20 years after its initial release, ahead of his 72nd birthday.
(Photo Courtesy: Pinterest)
What is the best way to celebrate your favourite actor's birthday? Watching one of their new releases, waiting for an update about their upcoming film, or binge-watching some of your most-loved movies.
The announcement of Baba’s re-release from superstar Rajinikanth, days ahead of his 72nd birthday on 12 December, was a bolt from the blue.
The 2002 supernatural flick Baba, which tanked at the box office when it had initially released, hit the big screens again on 10 December.
The first question in everyone’s minds was, "Why Baba? Why not a commercially successful mass entertainer like Annamalai, Thillu Mullu, Arunachalam, or Baasha?"
The film released at a time when Rajinikanth was expected to enter politics in Tamil Nadu. The dialogue and the lyrics in Baba were perceived as a reflection of his political agenda.
For instance, notice the lyrics in the song 'Sakthi Kodu': "Mudivedutha pinnaal, Naan thadam maara maaten, Mun veitha kaalai, Naan pin veika maaten, Enai nambi vandhavarai, Yemaatra maaten" (After taking a decision I will not change course, and I will not deceive those who trust me.)
These were interpreted as him reassuring his die-hard fans and followers, who were eagerly awaiting his entry into politics (which never took off till today).
In addition, scenes involving Rajinikanth smoking and his dialogues referring to the then Chief Minister sparked controversy when the film was released in 2002.
A still from Baba.
The film was a huge disappointment as it was completely different from the larger-than-life image that Rajinikanth had built for himself. In spite of the sporadic 'mass-y" dialogues, the film focused on the character's spiritual journey.
Baba was a failure, both critically and commercially. The superstar took a break for almost 3 years before he could come back with the blockbuster Chandramukhi, co-starring Nayanthara.
Why is Baba re-releasing 20 years later, despite being a flop and being embroiled in several controversies?
Directed by filmmaker-actor Suresh Krishna, the film features Manisha Koirala as the female lead, and the music was composed by Oscar winner AR Rahman. The most important fact, however, is that Baba was written, produced, and starred Rajinikanth himself. Hence, the film is extremely special to the superstar.
In recent interviews with Tamil media houses, Suresh Krishna spoke about how Rajinikanth initiated the talks about Baba’s re-release.
In the 20 years since its theatrical release, Baba has never been officially available anywhere else, including on television, OTT, or YouTube. For the younger fans of Rajinikanth, it will be a fresh film.
In addition, Baba has undergone a sea change in the technical department to cater to the evolving taste of the audience.
A still from Baba
Though it is a re-release, the film has undergone specific changes. Rajinikanth has dubbed again for some of the portions. The sound quality is enhanced in Dolby Atmos, and the film has been remastered digitally. The reworked version of Baba is reduced to 2.5 hours, compared to the initial run time of 3 hours.
Will Baba rise from the ashes like a phoenix? Contrary to a popular dialogue in the film, "Gatham, Gatham," Mudinjadhu Mudinju Pochu ("What's over is over"), I guess it isn't over for Baba yet.
