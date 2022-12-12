Why Has Rajinikanth’s 'Baba' Re-Released 20 Years Later For His 72nd Birthday?

What is the best way to celebrate your favourite actor's birthday? Watching one of their new releases, waiting for an update about their upcoming film, or binge-watching some of your most-loved movies.

The announcement of Baba’s re-release from superstar Rajinikanth, days ahead of his 72nd birthday on 12 December, was a bolt from the blue.

The 2002 supernatural flick Baba, which tanked at the box office when it had initially released, hit the big screens again on 10 December.

The first question in everyone’s minds was, "Why Baba? Why not a commercially successful mass entertainer like Annamalai, Thillu Mullu, Arunachalam, or Baasha?"