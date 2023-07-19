Tribal Man Thrashed, Urinated Upon After Brawl With 'Friends' in Andhra's Ongole

A tribal man in Andhra Pradesh's Ongole in Prakasam district was beaten up and urinated on by nine people who were reportedly his friends.
Six of the nine persons have been arrested, Prakasam Superintendent of Police Mallika Garg said.
The incident took place a month ago – on 19 June – but visuals of the alleged crime surfaced on social media recently.
The now-viral video shows Naveen, who belongs to the Scheduled Tribe community, writhing on the ground with blood all over his body, while three other men (visible in the video) urinate on him.
A case has been registered under Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.
SP Garg said that the incident was reported last month when Naveen was admitted to a hospital with injuries. In his statement to the police, he said that his injuries were from a brawl that broke out between him and his friends.
However, the SP said Naveen did not want to pursue the case, and that he did not mention the urination incident.
After Naveen allegedly eloped with Abhilash's former girlfriend, he was booked under the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and was sent on remand, as per the police.
But to get back at Naveen for being in a relationship with her, Abhilash and his friends invited Naveen for a dinner party on 19 June, and later assaulted him and urinated on him.
All the nine accused as well as Naveen have been involved in property crimes in the past with nearly 30 cases against them.
Of the nine accused, three are still on the run, and a team has been formed to find them, the police said. Out of the six persons arrested, three are juveniles, who are being produced before a court.
The video of the incident surfaced just weeks after a case of a tribal man being urinated upon created a political furore in Madhya Pradesh. Pravesh Shukla, a BJP worker in the Sidhi district of MP, was caught on camera purportedly urinating on a tribal man named Dashmat Rawat while smoking a cigarette in an inebriated state.