MP Urination Case: 'What Will Happen to Us Once All This Goes Away,' Asks Victim

"Today the government has ensured justice to us, but once all the attention fades away, what will happen to us? I fear for our future," said 35-year-old daily wage labour Dashmat Rawat, standing in a corner of his kutcha house in Kubri village in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district, as he stared at a group of people gathered outside his house.

Dashmat is half-ecstatic and half-terrified ever since he met with Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday, 6 July, days after a video of BJP worker Pravesh Shukla allegedly urinating on him went viral.