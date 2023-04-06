Telangana BJP President Gets Conditional Bail in SSC Question Paper Leak Case

Telangana BJP President Bandi Sanjay Kumar made bail on Rs 20,000 surety from a Magistrate Court in Warangal, in the SSC question paper leak case. Sanjay Kumar is the prime accused (A1) in the case and is accused of "conspiracy to copy and leak SSC question paper."

The court set the condition that Kumar should not leave the country. He should also cooperate with the investigation and should not threaten the witnesses, the court has directed.

SSC is Telangana's Class X state board examination. Two questions papers – Telugu and Hindi – had leaked on 3 and 4 of April. Warangal Police registered a case and investigated the case as the second leak allegedly took place at a government boys' school located at Kamlapur in the district. However, Kumar was first placed on preventive arrest when he was at his residence in Karimnagar. Karimnagar Police claimed that this arrest was made to prevent him from "causing panic" by casting aspersions on the conduct of SSC examination which scores of students take.

At least 5 lakh students write the SSC examination in Telangana.