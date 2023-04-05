Telangana BJP Chief Bandi Sanjay Arrested in Class X Question Paper Leak Case

BRS MLA P Sudarshan Reddy, meanwhile, claimed that the leaked question paper (of Hindi examination) reached the Whatsapp inbox of Sanjay Kumar. "Why did the accused who leaked the question paper send its copy to Bandi Sanjay's Whatsapp?" he asked in a statement issued on Wednesday.

After he was detained at midnight, Kumar was later taken to an Wardhannapet Police Station in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri. His arrested was not recorded till Wednesday.

Around 5 lakh candidates appear for SSC examination in Telangana each year.