TDP Workers Arrested After Clash With Cops During Unemployment Protest in Andhra

Clashes broke out between the police and Telugu Nadu Students Federation (TNSF) workers on Thursday, 15 September during a protest, near the Andhra Pradesh Assembly, demanding job placements.
(Photo: Screengrab from video accessed by The Quint)
Clashes broke out between the police and Telugu Nadu Students Federation (TNSF) workers on Thursday, 15 September during a protest, near the Andhra Pradesh Assembly, demanding job placements.
After the police used force to stop the group, they were arrested.
The workers from the Telugu Desam Party’s student wing demanded that the job calendar, to fill vacant posts in the state, be announced.
Officials added that the workers marched to the Assembly with placards and raised slogans against the state government during the first day of the legislature's monsoon session.
The police stopped the group at a checkpost nearly 2 km before the Assembly and took them to Duggirala police station in the state’s Guntur district.
TNSF President Sriranchinababu and General Secretary Vadaduthi Narayaswamy were among at least 10 workers who were arrested at Velagapudi, near the Assembly and taken to the police station.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)