Who Is Senthil Balaji, Tamil Nadu Minister Admitted to Hospital Post ED Arrest?

Senthil Balaji, Tamil Nadu minister, is admitted to hospital post ED arrest.
(Photo: Twitter)
Hours after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids at several places in Chennai Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji was arrested on 13 June. Post arrest, the DMK minister fell unconscious and reportedly underwent a coronary angiogram.
On Wednesday, 14 June, Tamil Nadu Government Multi Super Specialty Hospital advised him to undergo a bypass surgery at the earliest.
On the heels of the TN Minister’s arrest, the Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday withdrew general consent given to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to investigate in the state, The Indian Express reported. The DMK government highlighted that nine other Indian states, including West Bengal, Telangana, and Rajasthan, have already withdrawn general consent for the CBI, which they call a precaution against misuse of central agencies.
The charges against Balaji date back to his tenure as the transport minister during the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) regime from 2011-16.
Tamil Nadu Minister Ma Subramanian had earlier told reporters:
A four-time MLA, Senthil Balaji is a prominent politician who hails from a farming family. Born on 21 October 1975, Balaji hails from Rameswarapatti in Karur district, Tamil Nadu. He studied in Rameswarapatti Government School, Vivekananda School in Pasupathypalayam, and Municipal Secondary School in Karur.
His political career dates back to 1997 when he became a local body member. He has been very actively involved in politics since the early 2000s.
Balaji quit AIADMK after serving as the Minister for Transport of the Government of Tamil Nadu from 2011 to 2015. Though he was dropped from the cabinet in July 2015, he continued to support the AIADMK. After former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa's demise in 2016, Balaji played a significant role in safeguarding the image of the AIADMK government.
In 2017, Balaji was one of the 18 MLAs who were disqualified by the then Speaker P Dhanapal for petitioning the then Governor Banwarilal Purohit informing him that they have no confidence in the chief minister.
Balaji is well-known for being the mastermind behind 2013’s Amma Water Initiative, which focused on providing affordable drinking water and setting up e-seva centres,through which the public could access free government services, in Karur.
Balaji rose up the ladder in the DMK soon after joining the party. He was appointed as the district secretary, later stood for by-election in the Aravakurichi constituency, and won the MLA seat for the fourth time in 2019. He then won the assembly elections held in April 2021, on a DMK ticket.
The arrest of Balaji has had some impact on the ruling DMK government in Tamil Nadu, with the party condemning the "Centre's pressure tactics" against regional party leaders. Balaji is the first sitting minister to be arrested from TN in the recent past by a central agency.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)