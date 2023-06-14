ED Arrests Tamil Nadu Minister Senthil Balaji, DMK Alleges 'Torture'

Earlier on Tuesday, ED officials raided the premises linked to Balaji and questioned him in a case that pertains to allegations when he was the transport minister during the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam-led (AIADMK-led) government, from 2011 to 2015, before he switched to the DMK.

The action came months after the Supreme Court allowed a police and ED probe into an alleged cash-for-jobs scam against him.

The minister was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the government hospital after he complained of chest discomfort.

"He is in the ICU. He was in an unconscious state and did not respond when we called him by his name. He is under observation... there is a swelling near his ear, doctors say there is variation in his ECG (electrocardiogram)...these are symptoms of torture," state minister PK Sekar Babu was quoted as saying.