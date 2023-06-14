ED Arrests Tamil Nadu Minister Senthil Balaji, DMK Alleges 'Torture'

Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel during the Enforcement Directorates searches at the premises of Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji and some others in connection with a money laundering investigation, in Chennai, Tuesday, 13 June.
(Photo: PTI)
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji late Tuesday night, after a long session of questioning in connection with a money laundering case.
Following the 18-hour-long questioning, Balaji was taken in a car for medical check-up at Government Multi Super Specialty Hospital in Chennai at 2 am, Wednesday.
Video of Balaji seemingly crying and being carried into the hospital has been making the rounds, with allegations of torture and an illegal arrest being made by leaders of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).
DMK Rajya Sabha MP NR Elango told ANI, “Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji was picked up by ED and brought to Omandurar government hospital. It seems he was not conscious when he was admitted to the hospital. It is totally illegal and unconstitutional arrest. We will fight it legally.”
Earlier on Tuesday, ED officials raided the premises linked to Balaji and questioned him in a case that pertains to allegations when he was the transport minister during the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam-led (AIADMK-led) government, from 2011 to 2015, before he switched to the DMK.
The action came months after the Supreme Court allowed a police and ED probe into an alleged cash-for-jobs scam against him.
The minister was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the government hospital after he complained of chest discomfort.
"He is in the ICU. He was in an unconscious state and did not respond when we called him by his name. He is under observation... there is a swelling near his ear, doctors say there is variation in his ECG (electrocardiogram)...these are symptoms of torture," state minister PK Sekar Babu was quoted as saying.
"Much drama, screenplay, and dialogues are happening today in Tamil Nadu. This is not good for Tamil Nadu or DMK. I demand CM MK Stalin to dismiss Senthil Balaji from his ministry immediately and ask him to cooperate with the probe," Thirupathy told ANI.
Condemning the late-night arrest, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said, "This is nothing but political harassment and vendetta by the Narendra Modi government against those opposed to it. None of us in the Opposition will be intimidated by such brazen moves.”
