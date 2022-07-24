Why Soorarai Pottru Still Works, 2 Years After Release & 5 National Awards

It's going to be nearly two years since Sudha Kongara's Suriya-starrer Soorarai Pottru released, and we are yet to see a character like Bommi or a love of the kind that brewed between Maara and Bommi talk of venture capitalists and dreams of opening a low-cost airline and a bakery, respectively.

And so, while the nation celebrates the five National Awards the film has won – Best Feature Film, Best Actor (Suriya, shared with Ajay Devgn for Tanhaji) Best Actress (Aparna Balamurali for her feisty Bommi), Best Background Score (GV Prakash Kumar) and Best Screenplay (Shalini Usha Nair and Sudha Kongara) – it is also important to revisit it to see if it has stood the test of time. And to see why Soorarai was a daring attempt by Sudha Kongara, who chose to retell the story of a living person in the commercial format, and by Suriya, who starred in and produced a film made for theatres but took the difficult but pioneering call to release it on OTT.