Madras HC Passes Stay Order on Hindi Remake of Soorarai Pottru: Report

The Tamil film, Soorarai Pottru, which released in November 2020, is inspired by Captain GR Gopinath’s book ‘Simply Fly- A Deccan Odyssey’. It was produced by Suriya and Guneet Monga’s Sikhya Entertainment, and directed by Sudha Kongara.

Guneet reportedly approached the Madras High Court against Suriya and alleged that the Tamil film was to be made by Sikhya and Suriya together but the latter entered into a deal with Abundantia without her consent.

A source told ETimes, “Apparently, 2D Entertainment selling the rights to Abundantia Entertainment without Sikhya’s consent and not fulfiling obligations under the original agreement between them led to Sikhya making the move.”

Soorarai Pottru revolves around a former Indian Air Force captain "Maara" who wants to star a low-cost airline and the challenges he faces.