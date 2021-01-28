Here's What You Need to Know About Soorarai Pottru Going to Oscars

On 26 January, one of the producer's of Suriya's Soorarai Pottru, Rajsekar Pandian, took to Twitter to share that the film has entered the Oscars race. He added that the movie will be competing in the categories of Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Director, Best Original Score.

"Happy Republic Day! #SooraraiPottru joins OSCARS under General Category in Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Director, Best Original Score & other categories! The film has been made available in the Academy Screening Room today", Pandian had tweeted.