Fugitive Nithyananda's Reps Attend UN Meet: All You Need To Know About the Row

A team sent by self-styled Indian godman and rape accused Nithyananda, attended a United Nations meeting in Geneva, Switzerland, on 24 February, to speak for the unrecognised island nation, the United States of Kailasa (USK), that he has established.

In the meeting for 'Sustainable Development held by the Committee on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (CESCR),' Vijayapriya Nityananda, a woman who called herself the ambassador of USK, said that the godman was being "persecuted" and that she represented the only "sovereign nation" for the Hindus.

On 1 March, the UN clarified that the "inputs" provided by the USK representative will be overlooked. In a response to India Today a UN official wrote, "Their written submission to the Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW) will not be published as it is irrelevant to the topic of the general discussion."