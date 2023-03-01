Welfare Schemes to Photo Expo: TN CM MK Stalin’s 70th Birthday in Photos

Stalin launched seven special schemes for infants and people from marginalised groups on 28 February, ahead of his birthday. The special nutrition scheme for infants' growth will benefit over 1.11 lakh children aged between six months and six years of age. These children will receive ready-to-use free therapeutic food for eight weeks. Through the scheme, the mothers of 11,917 infants aged up to six months will receive two nutritional packs. The breakfast scheme for students would be extended to 15 municipal corporations and 21 municipalities to benefit 56,098 students in 433 schools.