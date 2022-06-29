Muslim Family in Dakshina Kannada's Kadaba Attacked Allegedly by Sri Ram Sene

A 42-year old along with her sister and her son were attacked allegedly by five Hindutva activists allegedly belonging to Sri Ram Sene in Dakshina Kannada's Kadaba.
(Representative Image: The Quint)
A group of five people allegedly affiliated to Sri Ram Sene entered a house of a Muslim family and attacked them on the night of 24 June in Dakshina Kannada's Kadaba taluk.
The Hindutva group also allegedly threatened and beat up a 42-year old woman, her sister, and her son. The family which was attacked also claimed that there were over 100 people outside their house on the day of the attack.
Speaking to The Quint, one of the injured women Bibi A said, "Five people barged into our house while we were having dinner. The group beat me up and my sister, as a crowd of over a hundred just stood by. They also threatened to burn down my house."
The family claimed that the members of Sri Ram Sene attacked the three of them, and broke the window panes, vandalised a two-wheeler, and a car which was parked outside.
"We have been repeatedly targeted. This is the fourth time that a few Hindtuva activists from neighbouring village of Alankara threatened us," added 17-year old youth of the family who witnessed the attack.
However, when The Quint reached out to Sri Ram Sene for a comment on the same, no response given on the issue.
Based on a complaint given by Bibi A, the Kadaba police have filed a case against five youths. An FIR has been registered against Bhaskara, Likith, Jayarama, Udaya and Ramesh.
The attack on the Muslim family came after two brothers of the same family got into an altercation with others in the neighbourhood on 23 June 2022.
The 24-year old Muslim youth had got into a fight over a lottery ticket, which forced the panchayat president Mohandas Shetty to intervene. Soon, when the situation went out of hand, the panchayat president was attacked by few Muslim youth who allegedly belong to the Popular Front of India.
According to the Kadaba police, the issue is a local incident which involved no outsiders. Sources from police department also confirmed to The Quint that the issue was not communal in nature, but could possibly be a case of political violence between the PFI and Sri Ram Sene.
Speaking to The Quint, Rishikesh Sonawane, superintendent of police of Dakshina Kannada said, "Both the incidents have happened in the spur of the moment and have to be looked within context. We have received two complaints and have registered two FIRs. We will take action based on the our investigation."
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)