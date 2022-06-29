Muslim Family in Dakshina Kannada's Kadaba Attacked Allegedly by Sri Ram Sene

Speaking to The Quint, one of the injured women Bibi A said, "Five people barged into our house while we were having dinner. The group beat me up and my sister, as a crowd of over a hundred just stood by. They also threatened to burn down my house."

The family claimed that the members of Sri Ram Sene attacked the three of them, and broke the window panes, vandalised a two-wheeler, and a car which was parked outside.

"We have been repeatedly targeted. This is the fourth time that a few Hindtuva activists from neighbouring village of Alankara threatened us," added 17-year old youth of the family who witnessed the attack.

However, when The Quint reached out to Sri Ram Sene for a comment on the same, no response given on the issue.