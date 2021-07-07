Mathura Court Rejects Bail Plea of Kerala Journalist Siddique Kappan

When UP Police intercepted a car that had Kappan, Masood, Atiq-ur-Rehman and their driver Alam and arrested them, they were not charged with UAPA and sedition. The men had been charged under a different FIR and the allegation placed against them was their entry into west UP’s Hathras, which constituted an 'apprehension of breach of peace'.

After the men were sent to jail, a second FIR was registered with sections of UAPA, sedition the next day. The police said on the basis of a primary investigation in the first FIR there was a criminal conspiracy being hatched to destabilise peace and break law and order in Hathras.