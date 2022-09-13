7-Star Resort in Kerala Worth Rs 200 Crore To Be Razed Over CRZ Violations

The resort is situated on an island in the backwaters of the Vembanad lake in Alappuzha.
(Photo Courtesy: keralatourism.org)
The Kerala government on Monday, 12 September, took into possession a part of the poramboku land (area not assessed by the revenue department) from Kapico Kerala Resorts Private Limited, thus facilitating the demolition of a seven-star resort worth Rs 200 crore in Alappuzha district for violating Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) rules.
The Supreme Court had ordered the demolition of the island resort in 2020. The court had rejected the resort management's petition challenging the demolition.
Alappuzha District Collector Krishna Theja took possession of the land allegedly encroached by the resort and told The Indian Express that the management would submit a plan of action for the demolition to the local panchayat.
The demolition is set to start in a week after the district administration gives final approval on the plan of action. The resort management has to dispose of the debris in a safe manner, Theja added.
The resort spans over seven hectares and falls under the Panavally village panchayat limits. The construction of the property started in 2007 and was completed in 2012. The resort group could not open up the property for commercial operations amid allegations of land encroachment and violations of CRZ rules.
(With inputs from The Indian Express.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)