BJP Slams Rahul Gandhi For No-Show At Kerala Freedom Fighter Memorial Unveiling

As the Congress party's Bharat Jodo Yatra entered its second day in Kerala, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi found himself enveloped in embarrassment, after he failed to show up at an event to unveil a memorial for two veteran freedom fighters from Kerala.

The event was held at Noorul Islam Institute of Medical Science (NIMS), Neyyattinkara. Though Shashi Tharoor and Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President K Sudhakaran were present, Gandhi continued with Congress' yatra, despite receiving an invitation.