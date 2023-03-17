Telangana: Six Persons Killed in Massive Fire at Secunderabad Shopping Complex

Six persons, including four women, were killed in a massive fire that broke out at a shopping complex in Secunderabad, Telangana. The fire broke out around 8 pm on Thursday, 16 March.

The deceased persons were identified as Shiva, Prashant, Pramila, Shravani, Vennela, and Triveni. Their last names were not identified till the wee hours of 17 March. Four of the deceased were 22 years of age.

"While there were burn injuries on the deceased, all seem to have died of inhalation injuries or burns. That is, they seem to have inhaled Carbon Monoxide and other poisonous gases which emanated from the fire," Raja Rao, superintendent of Gandhi Hospital told The Quint. While victims were brought dead to Gandhi Hospital, the sixth victim was first taken to a private hospital and later transferred to Gandhi Hospital when he was declared dead.