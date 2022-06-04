Curfew Imposed but Karnataka Hindu Outfits To Go on with 'Srirangapatna Chalo'

Following multiple appeals from the mosque authorities to protect the Jamia mosque from Hindu activists, the district authorities have beefed up security in the area.
Ahead of the Srirangapatna Chalo march called by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) for Saturday, 4 June, Section 144 CrPC has been imposed in the town of Srirangapatna in Karnataka’s Mandya district.
Deputy Commissioner of Mandya district S Aswathi visited Srirangapatna on Friday to take stock of the situation in the historic town, where ban orders were imposed to ensure law and order in the wake of the Hindutva group's plans to 'lay siege' to theJ amia Masjid on Saturday.
Prohibitory orders under Section 144 have been imposed from 6 pm on Friday till 12 am on Sunday.
Over 500 police personnel have been deployed across the town and along the route of the proposed march and four check posts have been installed.
Deputy Commissioner Aswathi S noted that the weekly market, that is usually held on Saturday, was postponed. Liquor sale was banned within a five kilometre-radius of Srirangapatna.
“Prohibitory orders were imposed by the taluk administration and there is no permission for rallies/processions/protests in Srirangapatna town panchayat limits today. In view of this order we've ensured adequate bandobast in and around the town so that no untoward incident takes place,” he told ANI.
He stated that leaders have been briefed regarding the prohibitory orders and any violation will be met with strict legal action.
The masjid has been closed and CCTV cameras have been installed.
Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Friday said, "No one is allowed to take the law into their hands at any cost." He added that 'any organisation has the right to present its claims peacefully and democratically.'
Following multiple appeals from the mosque authorities to protect the Jamia mosque from Hindu activists, district authorities have beefed up security in the area.
A few Hindu activists had earlier submitted a memorandum to the district administration urging them to conduct verification of the masjid along the lines of the Gyanvapi mosque.
The Jamia mosque is also called Masjid-i-Ala and is located inside the Srirangapatna fort.
The fringe group 'Narendra Modi Vichar Manch' (NMVM), claimed that the Masjid-e-Ala was actually 'Moodala Bagilu Anjaneya Swami temple', and sought permission to worship there. They alleged that Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan had allegedly demolished the temple and built a mosque over it.
According to the Archaeological Survey of India, Persian inscriptions on the mosque say Tipu Sultan was the builder of this mosque, called Masjid-e-Ala, in 1782 AD.
The Hindu outfits have planned to take out a march from Kuvempu Circle in the town to Jamia Masjid seeking permission to perform puja. They have also urged to suspend the madrasa functioning there.
Despite being denied the permission, the VHP and Bajarang Dal leaders who are at the forefront of the movement have maintained that they are going ahead with their programme.