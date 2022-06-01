Gyanvapi Survey Video Goes Viral Hours After Release to Plaintiffs, Leak Unknown

"The selective leaks of Commission report must stop," Supreme Court Justice DY Chandrachud had said with regard to the Gyanvapi masjid survey report which was (at that point) yet to be filed in a Varanasi Court, but had already made its way in bits and pieces to an agog audience of people invested in the mandir-masjid conflict.

In fact, days after the survey report had been filed, on Monday, 30 May, Hari Shankar Jain, counsel for the Hindu plaintiffs in the case, had, according to Bar and Bench, told the district judge:

"Report toh sab padh chuke hai , koi secret nahi hai (Everyone has read the report. Nothing is a secret)."

Advocate Jain's remarks had come as the plaintiffs sought details of the survey report (copies of the photographs, videos et al) to be made available to them.

The judge on his part said that the report is only under wraps for the sake of bhaichara (communal harmony) and shanti (peace), but subsequently shared the report – with conditions.