Maharashtra, Gujarat Rains: What Are the Restrictions?

What are the restrictions due to rains? Here's all you need to know.
(Photo: PTI)
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued orange and red alerts in 11 districts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai and Pune, for Thursday (July 14), even as monsoon-triggered rain continues to batter the western state.
In Gujarat, the IMD has issued red alert for five districts – with Ahmedabad-Mumbai National Highway in Navsari district being closed from Chikhli Alipore to Valsad for the safety and security of the citizens due to rains.
Which regions in Maharashtra are expected to have heavy rainfall?
According to the IMD forecast, an orange alert has been issued in: Mumbai, Ratnagiri, Kolhapur, Raigad, Amravati, Satara, Sindhudurg, and Thane
A red warning for Nashik, Pune and Palghar districts
Are tourist places open in Maharashtra?
Tourist places are not open in Pune and Palghar districts.
The Pune district administration has imposed Section 144 in all tourist places – prohibiting the assembly of more than four people.
Is there any restriction on the functioning of Mumbai local train?
No, there is no restriction on the function of the either the Mumbai local trains or the metro.
What is happening in Gujarat?
The IMD issued red alert in five districts of the western state predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall. The weather department has issued a red alert for—Junagadh, Gir Somnath, Dang, Valsad and Navsari.
Heavy showers have claimed 14 lives in parts of south Gujarat and Kutch-Saurashtra regions in the 24 hours between 13 and 14 July. At least 83 people have lost their lives due to rains in Gujarat this year – with the highest number of deaths occuring due to lightning.
When will the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway reopen?
“A flood-like situation is still there in three talukas, Navsari, Gandevi and Jalalpore, and our teams are engaged in rescue work,” Amit Prakash Yadav told The Indian Express. Stay tuned to this space for more information.
In which regions are schools shut?
Schools are shut in various parts of Maharashtra including Thane, Palghar, Pune, Navi Mumbai. In Gujarat, schools are shut in Kutch and Navsari districts.
