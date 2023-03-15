Protests on Bengaluru-Mysore Toll As Levy Being Charged 'Without Facilities'

Days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway, several groups staged a protest at a toll plaza along the route on Tuesday, 14 March, opposing the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI)'s move to levy charges without building the required infrastructure.

A number of outfits have alleged that there are no proper service roads or passes for local residents.

The Opposition Congress has also joined the demonstrations.

Protesters say that they are not willing to pay toll fees until the completion of the entire project. Apart from the service roads not being built, they claim that the toll rate is too high.