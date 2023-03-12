PM Modi Inaugurates Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway in Poll-Bound Karnataka

Completed at a cost of over Rs 8,400 crore, the six-lane Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway will reportedly cut down travel time between the two cities from three hours to 75 minutes in the poll-bound state.

While inaugurating the project, PM Modi held a roadshow and addressed a rally in the Mandya district of Karnataka. He said:

"Bengaluru and Mysuru are important cities of Karnataka. Both have their own emphasis; one is known for its technology whereas the other is known for its tradition. It was important to connect these two cities' infrastructure."