PM Modi Inaugurates Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway in Poll-Bound Karnataka

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Sunday, 12 March, inaugurated the new 118-km highway between Bengaluru and Mysuru.
(Photo: The Quint)
Completed at a cost of over Rs 8,400 crore, the six-lane Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway will reportedly cut down travel time between the two cities from three hours to 75 minutes in the poll-bound state.
While inaugurating the project, PM Modi held a roadshow and addressed a rally in the Mandya district of Karnataka. He said:
He went on to say that that the in the last few days, more and more people have been talking about the expressway, with its pictures also going viral on social media.
He added, "In the last nine years, houses were made for over 3 crore poor people under which lakhs of houses were made in Karnataka. Under Jal Jeevan Mission, tap water has also been provided to 40 lakh families in Karnataka."
Attacking the Congress, the prime minister said,
The prime minister also laid the foundation stone for the Mysuru-Kushalanagar highway.
