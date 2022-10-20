Politics Over Halal Meat To Adversely Affect Meat Sellers in Karnataka

A call to boycott Halal-Meat during Diwali in Karnataka could affect the earnings of meat sellers.
Earlier in March, right-wing organisations Hindu Janajagruti Samiti and Sri Ram Sene demanded a ban on Halal-certified meat in Karnataka. The issue was particularly raised during the festival of Ugadi – beginning of New Year in the Southern states of Karnataka, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh in March.
Adding to the accusations by Hindutva organisations, Bharatiya Janata Party leaders like CT Ravi termed the practice of selling Halal meat as ‘economic jihad’. Now, after six months, the right-wing outfits have relaunched their campaign ahead of Diwali, asking Hindus to boycott Muslim meat sellers and stop consuming products with Halal labels. The Quint spoke to meat sellers and farmers selling livestock to understand the implications of such a boycott.
So, what is Halal?
Halal is not just limited to a method of slaughtering, in which the throat of the animal is cut until all the blood is drained. The process is also accompanied by a prayer, if the butchers are Muslim.
Islamic cleric Umar Shareef explains that the word Halal in Arabic literally translates to 'permitted' or ‘lawful,' as opposed to Haram – which means 'prohibited for consumption.'
In a nutshell, any food or product which is unadulterated and is prepared as per the Islamic law comes under Halal. Today, there are other ready-to-eat packets of snacks, cosmetics, medicines, and pharmaceutical products which are sold with Halal certification.
Keeping in sight the developments in the state D Rajashekhariah, an economist and director of Institute of Social and Economic Change says:
Members of Hindu Janajagruti Samiti have released a booklet titled 'Halal Jihad' and have questioned why were Halal products are being imposed on Hindus and people of other faiths.
The activists also held protests in front of fast-food chains like McDonalds, Pizza Hut, and Kentucky Fried Chicken and told the reporters, "We have called upon the entire Hindu community to observe Halal-Mukt Diwali. All products with Halal certification must be boycotted and the government must stop meat sales on (Hindu) festival days."
According to data shared by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, there are nearly 3,000 meat stalls in Bengaluru alone. Each of these stalls make around Rs 1 lakh per week, says a mutton seller from Russell Market. However, if the government were to yield to calls made by right-wing groups, then a boycott could lead to losses of around Rs 3 crores, meat sellers of Russell Market said.
Idrees Chaudhary, secretary of Russell Market in Bengaluru told The Quint:
Unlike other businesses, the meat industry in Karnataka is not streamlined and there exists a huge mismatch between demand and supply of products. Adding to the arbitrary business model, the meat selling industry continues to be run by Muslims and people of underprivileged castes.
While, meat sellers and butchers are suffering from an uncertain business, right-wing outfits such as Hindu Janajagruti Samiti claims that a parallel economy is being run "to fund anti-national and anti-Hindu activities." Thought the sentiment has failed to resonate with the Hindu community in Karnataka, there are days wherein meat-shop owners are distressed by protests by right-wing groups.
Kishan Gowda, a 32-year-old businessmen based in Bengaluru told The Quint that he is a regular visitor to the meat-shop run by a Muslim and that he had no problem with Halal meat.
Another demand by the right-wing Hindutva groups is to ban meat on the days of the Hindu festivals. While, most people refrain from eating non-vegetarian meat on the day of the festival, they indulge in extravagant meat-based cuisine the following day. On the day of Hosa Thadaku (Second day of the new year as per the lunar calendar) and on Balipadyami (fourth day after Diwali), several Hindus consume meat as a custom.
