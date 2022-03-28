Hindutva Group Calls for Boycott of Halal Meat During Karnataka's Ugadi Festival

After Muslim traders were refused stalls at the Kote Marikamba Jatra fair in Karnataka's Shivamogga, the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti has called for the boycott of halal meat products (which are permissible as per Islamic law) during the Ugadi celebrations in the state.
(Photo: Wikipedia)
Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said that the call for the boycott of halal products was the result of the Muslim community's protest against the high court's hijab row verdict, wherein it had ruled that students would not be allowed to wear the headscarf to educational institutions.
"One particular community's decision to protest the recent High Court judgment in the hijab row has led to such reactions. I only wish it cools down soon," Jnanendra stated.
Ugadi is celebrated as New Year's Day in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Telangana. As per tradition, meat is consumed a day after this Hindu festival.
Previously, the organising committee of the Kote Marikamba Jatra festival, which had begun on 22 March, had refused to allot shops to Muslim traders during the festival.
This had come after leaders of the BJP, and right-wing groups Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad, demanded that only Hindu shopkeepers be allowed to do business during the festival. Surrendering to the pressure, the committee gave the tender for the allotment of shops to Hindutva groups.
