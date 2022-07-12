Adivasis in Telangana Village Allege Police Brutality Amid Attempts To Raze Huts

Days after the Telangana Forest Department attempted to raze the houses of Adivasi farmers at a tribal village in Mancherial district in connection with a dispute over the ownership of forest lands, a group of advocates from the Telangana Adivasi Advocates Association (TAAA) lodged complaints with national constitutional bodies, seeking action against forest and police officials for the "brutal harassment" of tribal people.

Bringing the matter to the attention of the National Human Rights Commission, National Commission for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, and the National Commission for Women, the Adivasi lawyers said that the farmers had been constantly harassed by the Forest Department for five years.