Congress Leaders Slam Centre’s New Forest Rules, Government Responds

The Indian National Congress and the Union government on Sunday, 10 July engaged in a spar on Twitter over allegations of the Centre diluting the Forest Rights Act with the introduction of latest forest conservation rules.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took to microblogging site Twitter and tweeted, “Modi-Mitr’ Sarkar at its crony best! For ‘ease of snatching’ forest land, BJP govt has come up with new FC Rules, 2022 diluting UPA's Forest Rights Act, 2006. Congress stands strongly with our Adivasi brothers & sisters in their fight to protect Jal, Jungle and Zameen."