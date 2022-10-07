PFI Ban: How 2 State Police Probes Helped NIA Cast a Wider Net for Popular Front

Nettaru was a BJP Yuva Morcha worker who was killed in July 2022, leading to protests from Hindutva organisations. The NIA conducted searches in Kodagu, Mysuru, and Dakshina Kannada districts in connection with the cases.

"One crucial fact we discovered was that in the Praveen Nettaru case, a plan to murder him was hatched with the help of PFI workers over a period of two days. We have evidence to prove this," the NIA source said, refusing to divulge the details of the evidence. To help the operation, PFI had pooled in financial resources from their bases in five districts in the state, the NIA source alleged.

"The question we dealt with was, how the PFI could gather resources so quickly for any given activities. And if resources could be pooled in for a murder, could it be gathered for terror activities too? And this resulted in a decision to look at all of PFI's affiliates," the source explained. Meaning, the murder of Nettaru allowed the NIA to look at PFI's mobilisation process.

However, a case in Nizamabad that the Telangana police started probing in July 2022, is what gave cause for quicker action against the PFI.